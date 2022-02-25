Architectural Design Consulting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In the field of architecture an Architectural Design Consulting is a design and planning for a building, and can contain architectural drawings, specifications of the design, calculations, time planning of the building process, and other documentation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Architectural Design Consulting in Global, including the following market information:

Global Architectural Design Consulting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Architectural Design Consulting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Design Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Architectural Design Consulting include Gensler, Perikins+Will, NBBJ, HKS, TFP, SWECO FFNS, DCM, Smith Group and Foster and Partner, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Architectural Design Consulting companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Architectural Design Consulting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Architectural Design Consulting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Design

Consulting

Global Architectural Design Consulting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Architectural Design Consulting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Architectural Design Consulting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Architectural Design Consulting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Architectural Design Consulting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Architectural Design Consulting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gensler

Perikins+Will

NBBJ

HKS

TFP

SWECO FFNS

DCM

Smith Group

Foster and Partner

GMP

HPP

RMJM

SOM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Architectural Design Consulting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Architectural Design Consulting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Architectural Design Consulting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Architectural Design Consulting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Architectural Design Consulting Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Architectural Design Consulting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Architectural Design Consulting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Architectural Design Consulting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Architectural Design Consulting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Architectural Design Consulting Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Architectural Design Consulting Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Architectural Design Consulting Companies

3.6.2 List of G

