February 25, 2022

Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Calcined alumina is an alpha-alumina produced to consistently achieve the chemical purity and crystal structure necessary to meet individual ceramic application needs.

Bauxite is the main raw material. Calcined Alumina are often applied in refractory materials and ceramics, of which refractory materials industry occupy the largest share.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Calcined High Temperature Alumina in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Calcined High Temperature Alumina companies in 2021 (%)

The global Calcined High Temperature Alumina market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Calcined Alumina Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Calcined High Temperature Alumina include Almatis, Alteo, Sumitomo Chemical, Showa Denko, CHALCO, Hindalco, Jingang, Nalco and Nabaltec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Calcined High Temperature Alumina manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Standard Calcined Alumina
  • Tabular Alumina
  • White Fused Alumina
  • Medium Soda Calcined Alumina
  • Others

Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Refractory Materials
  • Ceramics
  • Abrasives & Polishing
  • Catalyst
  • Others

Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Calcined High Temperature Alumina revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Calcined High Temperature Alumina revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Calcined High Temperature Alumina sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Calcined High Temperature Alumina sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Almatis
  • Alteo
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Showa Denko
  • CHALCO
  • Hindalco
  • Jingang
  • Nalco
  • Nabaltec
  • Nippon Light Metal
  • Motim
  • Huber Corporation
  • Silkem
  • Shandong Aopeng
  • ICA
  • Kaiou

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Calcined High Temperature Alumina Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Calcined High Temperature Alumina Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Calcined High Temperature Alumina Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Calcined High Temperature Alumina Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Calcined High Temperature Alumina Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie

