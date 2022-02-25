Capital Lease Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Capital Lease Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A capital lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance.
A capital lease is similar to an out-and-out purchase transaction which has been financed through a term loan, in that the payments are made on a monthly basis. However, unlike an out-and-out purchase transaction in that the lessee doesnt present the obligated balance as debt, shows payments as expensed, and retains the equipment title. During the lease period, the finance company is considered as the legal owner of the asset.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Capital Lease in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Capital Lease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Capital Lease market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Banks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Capital Lease include HSBC Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing, BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, Wells Fargo Equipment Finance, Banc of America Leasing & Capital and JP Morgan Chase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Capital Lease companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Capital Lease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Capital Lease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Banks
- Financing Institutions
Global Capital Lease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Capital Lease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- TMT(Technology, Media and Telecom)
- Automotive
- Construction Machinery
- Medical Devices
- ECI(Energy, Chemicals and Infrastructure)
- Aviation
- Shipping
- Manufacturing Industries
- Other
Global Capital Lease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Capital Lease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Capital Lease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Capital Lease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- HSBC Bank
- Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing
- BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
- Wells Fargo Equipment Finance
- Banc of America Leasing & Capital
- JP Morgan Chase
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Capital Lease Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Capital Lease Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Capital Lease Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Capital Lease Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Capital Lease Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Capital Lease Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Capital Lease Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Capital Lease Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Capital Lease Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Capital Lease Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Capital Lease Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Capital Lease Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Capital Lease Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Capital Lease Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Banks
4.1.3 Financi
