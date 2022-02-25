Chromium Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chromium oxide, also known as chromium sesquioxide or chromia, is one of four oxides of chromium, chemical formula Cr2O3. It is commonly called chrome green when used as a pigment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chromium Oxide in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6906307/global-chromium-oxide-2022-2028-826

Global Chromium Oxide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chromium Oxide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Chromium Oxide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chromium Oxide market was valued at 191.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 232.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pigment Grade Chromium Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chromium Oxide include Aktyubinsk, Elementis, Midural Group, Vishnu, Soda Sanayii, Lanxess, Hunter Chemical, Sun Chemical and Huntsman(Venator), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chromium Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chromium Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chromium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pigment Grade Chromium Oxide

Metallurgical Grade Chromium Oxide

Refractory Grade Chromium Oxide

Global Chromium Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chromium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Ceramics

Rubber

Metallurgy

Other

Global Chromium Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Chromium Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chromium Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chromium Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chromium Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Chromium Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aktyubinsk

Elementis

Midural Group

Vishnu

Soda Sanayii

Lanxess

Hunter Chemical

Sun Chemical

Huntsman(Venator)

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical

Sichuan Yinhe Chemical

Huangshi Zhenhua Chemical

BlueStar Yima Chrome Chemical Materials

Hebei Chromate Chemical

Luoyang Zhengjie

Jirong Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-chromium-oxide-2022-2028-826-6906307

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chromium Oxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chromium Oxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chromium Oxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chromium Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chromium Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chromium Oxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chromium Oxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chromium Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chromium Oxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chromium Oxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chromium Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chromium Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chromium Oxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chromium Oxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chromium Oxide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chromium Oxide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Chromium Oxide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pigment Grade Chromium Oxide

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Chromium Oxide Green Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Chromium Oxide Green Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Chromium Oxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Chromium Oxide Green Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028