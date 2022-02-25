PoE Managed Switch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PoE Managed Switch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
A PoE Managed Switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PoE Managed Switch in global, including the following market information:
- Global PoE Managed Switch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global PoE Managed Switch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five PoE Managed Switch companies in 2021 (%)
The global PoE Managed Switch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 16 Ports Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PoE Managed Switch include Cisco, Avaya, HP, Dell, Brocade, Alcatel-Lucent, Netgear, Juniper and D-Link, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PoE Managed Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PoE Managed Switch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PoE Managed Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 16 Ports
- 16-48 Ports
- Above 48 Ports
Global PoE Managed Switch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PoE Managed Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Enterprise
- Government
- School
- Others
Global PoE Managed Switch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global PoE Managed Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PoE Managed Switch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PoE Managed Switch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PoE Managed Switch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies PoE Managed Switch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cisco
- Avaya
- HP
- Dell
- Brocade
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Netgear
- Juniper
- D-Link
- Extreme
- Adtran
- Alaxala
- Huawei
- ZTE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PoE Managed Switch Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PoE Managed Switch Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PoE Managed Switch Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PoE Managed Switch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PoE Managed Switch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PoE Managed Switch Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PoE Managed Switch Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PoE Managed Switch Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PoE Managed Switch Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PoE Managed Switch Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PoE Managed Switch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PoE Managed Switch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PoE Managed Switch Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PoE Managed Switch Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PoE Managed Switch Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PoE Managed Switch Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
