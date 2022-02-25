PoE Managed Switch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A PoE Managed Switch is a network switch that has Power over Ethernet injection built-in. Simply connect other network devices to the switch as normal, and the switch will detect whether they are POE-compatible and enable power automatically.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PoE Managed Switch in global, including the following market information:

Global PoE Managed Switch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PoE Managed Switch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PoE Managed Switch companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-poe-managed-switch-2022-2028-532

The global PoE Managed Switch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 16 Ports Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PoE Managed Switch include Cisco, Avaya, HP, Dell, Brocade, Alcatel-Lucent, Netgear, Juniper and D-Link, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PoE Managed Switch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PoE Managed Switch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PoE Managed Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 16 Ports

16-48 Ports

Above 48 Ports

Global PoE Managed Switch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PoE Managed Switch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Enterprise

Government

School

Others

Global PoE Managed Switch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PoE Managed Switch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PoE Managed Switch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PoE Managed Switch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PoE Managed Switch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PoE Managed Switch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cisco

Avaya

HP

Dell

Brocade

Alcatel-Lucent

Netgear

Juniper

D-Link

Extreme

Adtran

Alaxala

Huawei

ZTE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-poe-managed-switch-2022-2028-532

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PoE Managed Switch Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PoE Managed Switch Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PoE Managed Switch Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PoE Managed Switch Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PoE Managed Switch Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PoE Managed Switch Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PoE Managed Switch Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PoE Managed Switch Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PoE Managed Switch Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PoE Managed Switch Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PoE Managed Switch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PoE Managed Switch Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PoE Managed Switch Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PoE Managed Switch Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PoE Managed Switch Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PoE Managed Switch Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global PoE Managed Switch Sales Market Report 2021

Global PoE Managed Switch Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global PoE Managed Switch Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global PoE Managed Switch Market Research Report 2021