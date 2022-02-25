Industrial Tumble Dryer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Tumble Dryer in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Tumble Dryer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Tumble Dryer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electricity Tumble Dryers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Tumble Dryer include Alliance, Pellerin Milnor, American Dryer, Miele Professional, Electrolux Professional, Maytag, Dexter Laundry, GIRBAU and Schulthess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Tumble Dryer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electricity Tumble Dryers

Gas Tumble Dryers

Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Industry

Clothing Industry

Others

Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Tumble Dryer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Tumble Dryer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Tumble Dryer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Tumble Dryer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alliance

Pellerin Milnor

American Dryer

Miele Professional

Electrolux Professional

Maytag

Dexter Laundry

GIRBAU

Schulthess

Renzacci

Haier

Samsung

LG

Danube

ASKO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Tumble Dryer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Tumble Dryer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Tumble Dryer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Tumble Dryer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Tumble Dryer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Tumble Dryer Companies

