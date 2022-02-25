Industrial Tumble Dryer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial Tumble Dryer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Tumble Dryer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Industrial Tumble Dryer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Tumble Dryer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electricity Tumble Dryers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Tumble Dryer include Alliance, Pellerin Milnor, American Dryer, Miele Professional, Electrolux Professional, Maytag, Dexter Laundry, GIRBAU and Schulthess, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Tumble Dryer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electricity Tumble Dryers
- Gas Tumble Dryers
Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textile Industry
- Clothing Industry
- Others
Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Tumble Dryer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Tumble Dryer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Tumble Dryer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Industrial Tumble Dryer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alliance
- Pellerin Milnor
- American Dryer
- Miele Professional
- Electrolux Professional
- Maytag
- Dexter Laundry
- GIRBAU
- Schulthess
- Renzacci
- Haier
- Samsung
- LG
- Danube
- ASKO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Tumble Dryer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Tumble Dryer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Tumble Dryer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Tumble Dryer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Tumble Dryer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Tumble Dryer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Tumble Dryer Companies
