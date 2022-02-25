Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors market was valued at 8659.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Phase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors include ABB, Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit and Rockwe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Phase

Three Phase

Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Oil Industry

Pulp

Other

Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Allied Motion Technologies

Johnson Electric

Regal Beloit

Rockwe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Fractional Horse Power Motors Product Type

