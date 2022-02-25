Cable Bus Ducts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bus duct is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another. A key advantage of busway is its flexibility and adaptability to a wide range of requirements. It is widely used in industrial buildings, commercial building, civil building etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cable Bus Ducts in global, including the following market information:

Global Cable Bus Ducts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cable Bus Ducts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meters)

Global top five Cable Bus Ducts companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cable Bus Ducts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Splicing Bus Duct(BMC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cable Bus Ducts include Schneider Electric, Siemens, GE Ind., Eaton, LS Cable, UEC, Huapeng Group, C&S Electric and DBTS Ind, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cable Bus Ducts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cable Bus Ducts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Cable Bus Ducts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Splicing Bus Duct(BMC)

Intensive Insulation Plug Bus Duct(CMC)

Higher Strength Enclosed Bus Duct(CFW)

Other Types

Global Cable Bus Ducts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Cable Bus Ducts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Building

Civil Buildings

Other Application

Global Cable Bus Ducts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meters)

Global Cable Bus Ducts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cable Bus Ducts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cable Bus Ducts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cable Bus Ducts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meters)

Key companies Cable Bus Ducts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schneider Electric

Siemens

GE Ind.

Eaton

LS Cable

UEC

Huapeng Group

C&S Electric

DBTS Ind

Godrej Busbar Systems

Furukawa Electric

Powell

Honeywell

WETOWN

Somet

ABB

Dasheng Microgrid

Huabei Changcheng

WOER

Lonsdaleite

Amppelec

Yuanda Electric

Dynamic Electrical

BYE

Furutec Electrical

Guangle Electric

Baosheng

Hanhe Cable

PPB

Larsen & Toubro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cable Bus Ducts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cable Bus Ducts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cable Bus Ducts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cable Bus Ducts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cable Bus Ducts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cable Bus Ducts Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cable Bus Ducts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cable Bus Ducts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cable Bus Ducts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cable Bus Ducts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cable Bus Ducts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cable Bus Ducts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cable Bus Ducts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Bus Ducts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cable Bus Ducts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cable Bus Ducts Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cable Bus Ducts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

