Ceramic Flap Disc Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flap discs are a 3-Dimensional abrasive product. They consist of abrasive flaps glued radially to a backing plate. As the product is used the abrasive wears down and new abrasive is exposed underneath. Flap discs offer fast stock removal and provide grinding, blending and finishing with one product.
Demand for flap disc has mainly been driven by its downstream enterprises. Economic investment has large impact on research and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ceramic Flap Disc in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Ceramic Flap Disc companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ceramic Flap Disc market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Grit Below 40 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ceramic Flap Disc include Saint-Gobain, 3M, ARC Abrasives, Klingspor, Osborn, United Abrasives, Dewalt, SwatyComet and Pferd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ceramic Flap Disc manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Grit Below 40
- Grit 40~60
- Grit 60~80
- Grit Above 80
Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metalworking
- Woodworking
- Ceramics
- Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Other Industries
Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ceramic Flap Disc revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ceramic Flap Disc revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ceramic Flap Disc sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Ceramic Flap Disc sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- 3M
- ARC Abrasives
- Klingspor
- Osborn
- United Abrasives
- Dewalt
- SwatyComet
- Pferd
- Hermes
- Weiler
- CGW
- SIA Abrasives
- Deerfos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ceramic Flap Disc Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ceramic Flap Disc Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ceramic Flap Disc Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ceramic Flap Disc Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ceramic Flap Disc Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ceramic Flap Disc Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ceramic Flap Disc Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ceramic Flap Disc Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ceramic Flap Disc Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ceramic Flap Disc Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ceramic Flap Disc Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ceramic Flap Disc Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Flap Disc Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ceramic Flap Disc Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ceramic Flap Disc Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
