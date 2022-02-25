Particulate Matter Detector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Particulate Matter Detector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Particulate matter (PM) is defined as the combination of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. Some particles are large enough to be seen with the naked eye while others are microscopic. Very small particles are of particular importance as these can be readily inhaled. When inhaled concentrations are large enough and exposure is long enough, they are linked to adverse health effects.
Particulate Matter Detector is equipment to detect particulate concentration
This report contains market size and forecasts of Particulate Matter Detector in global, including the following market information:
- Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Particulate Matter Detector companies in 2021 (%)
The global Particulate Matter Detector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PM10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Particulate Matter Detector include Honeywell, Bosch, Sensirion, Aeroqual, APC Technology Group, Kanomax, 3M, TSI and Cemtek and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Particulate Matter Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Particulate Matter Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PM10
- PM2.5
- Other
Global Particulate Matter Detector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Construction
- Mining
- Home Appliance
- Other
Global Particulate Matter Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Particulate Matter Detector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Particulate Matter Detector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Particulate Matter Detector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Particulate Matter Detector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell
- Bosch
- Sensirion
- Aeroqual
- APC Technology Group
- Kanomax
- 3M
- TSI
- Cemtek
- HORIBA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Particulate Matter Detector Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Particulate Matter Detector Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Particulate Matter Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Particulate Matter Detector Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Particulate Matter Detector Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Particulate Matter Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Particulate Matter Detector Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Particulate Matter Detector Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Particulate Matter Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Particulate Matter Detector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Particulate Matter Detector Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particulate Matter Detector Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Particulate Matter Detector Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
