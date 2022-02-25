Particulate Matter Detector Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Particulate matter (PM) is defined as the combination of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air. Some particles are large enough to be seen with the naked eye while others are microscopic. Very small particles are of particular importance as these can be readily inhaled. When inhaled concentrations are large enough and exposure is long enough, they are linked to adverse health effects.

Particulate Matter Detector is equipment to detect particulate concentration

This report contains market size and forecasts of Particulate Matter Detector in global, including the following market information:

Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Particulate Matter Detector companies in 2021 (%)

The global Particulate Matter Detector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PM10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Particulate Matter Detector include Honeywell, Bosch, Sensirion, Aeroqual, APC Technology Group, Kanomax, 3M, TSI and Cemtek and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Particulate Matter Detector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Particulate Matter Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PM10

PM2.5

Other

Global Particulate Matter Detector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Mining

Home Appliance

Other

Global Particulate Matter Detector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Particulate Matter Detector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Particulate Matter Detector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Particulate Matter Detector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Particulate Matter Detector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Bosch

Sensirion

Aeroqual

APC Technology Group

Kanomax

3M

TSI

Cemtek

HORIBA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Particulate Matter Detector Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Particulate Matter Detector Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Particulate Matter Detector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Particulate Matter Detector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Particulate Matter Detector Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Particulate Matter Detector Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Particulate Matter Detector Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Particulate Matter Detector Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Particulate Matter Detector Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Particulate Matter Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Particulate Matter Detector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Particulate Matter Detector Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Particulate Matter Detector Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Particulate Matter Detector Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

