Pipe Connectors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pipe connectors is the occupation of installing or repairing piping or tubing systems that convey liquid, gas, and occasionally solid materials. This work involves selecting and preparing pipe or tubing, joining it together by various means, and the location and repair of leaks.
Pipe connectors work is done in many different settings: HVAC, manufacturing, hydraulics, refineries, nuclear-powered Supercarriers and Fast Attack Submarines computer chip fab plants, power plant construction and other steam systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pipe Connectors in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pipe Connectors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pipe Connectors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pipe Connectors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pipe Connectors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Pipe Connectors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pipe Connectors include Mueller Water Products, Mueller Industries, McWane, Charlotte Pipe, Ward Manufacturing(Hitachi), RWC USA, Pennsylvania Machine, Westbrook Manufacturing and Lasco Fitting, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pipe Connectors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pipe Connectors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipe Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Pipe Connectors
- Plastic Pipe Connectors
- Other Pipe Connectors
Global Pipe Connectors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipe Connectors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HVAC
- Manufacturing
- Fire Protection Systems
- Household
- Other Steam Systems
Global Pipe Connectors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pipe Connectors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pipe Connectors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pipe Connectors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pipe Connectors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pipe Connectors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mueller Water Products
- Mueller Industries
- McWane
- Charlotte Pipe
- Ward Manufacturing(Hitachi)
- RWC USA
- Pennsylvania Machine
- Westbrook Manufacturing
- Lasco Fitting
- Kohler
- Grinnell Pipe
- Merit Brass
- Plasson USA
- The Phoenix Forge Group
- U.S. Metals
- Core Pipe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pipe Connectors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pipe Connectors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pipe Connectors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pipe Connectors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pipe Connectors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pipe Connectors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pipe Connectors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pipe Connectors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pipe Connectors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pipe Connectors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pipe Connectors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pipe Connectors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pipe Connectors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Connectors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pipe Connectors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pipe Connectors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pipe Connectors Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Metal Pipe Co
