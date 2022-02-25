Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.

Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe, will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid State LiDAR Sensor in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6906314/global-solid-state-lidar-sensor-2022-2028-763

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Solid State LiDAR Sensor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid State LiDAR Sensor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MEMS Based Scanning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid State LiDAR Sensor include Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, ABAX Sensing, Ibeo, Trilumina, Innoviz, Strobe and Aeye, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solid State LiDAR Sensor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid State LiDAR Sensor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid State LiDAR Sensor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid State LiDAR Sensor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Solid State LiDAR Sensor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-solid-state-lidar-sensor-2022-2028-763-6906314

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid State LiDAR Sensor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid State LiDAR Sensor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid State LiDAR Sensor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid State LiDAR Sensor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid State LiDAR Sensor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid State LiDAR Sensor Companies

4 S

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Solid State LiDAR Sensor Sales Market Report 2021

Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Solid State LiDAR sensor Market Research Report 2021

Global Autonomous Driving Solid-State LiDAR Sensor Market Research Report 2021