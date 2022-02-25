Educational Games Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Educational game is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning. Educational software is the developmental and non-developmental software which are specifically used for education. It also reflects on the technical and also instructional design for developing the courseware or educational application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Educational Games in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6906318/global-educational-games-2022-2028-205

Global Educational Games Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Educational Games market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

K-12 Educational Game Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Educational Games include LeapFrog Enterprises, Scholastic, The Learning Company, Neusoft, Wisedu, Jucheng, Kingsun, Hongen and Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Educational Games companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Educational Games Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Educational Games Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

K-12 Educational Game

University Education Game

Adult Education Game

Elderly Education Game

Global Educational Games Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Educational Games Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Quality-oriented Education

Examination-oriented Education

Global Educational Games Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Educational Games Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Educational Games revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Educational Games revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LeapFrog Enterprises

Scholastic

The Learning Company

Neusoft

Wisedu

Jucheng

Kingsun

Hongen

Guangdong Dongtian Digital Technology

Zhengfang Software

Kingosoft

Beijing China Education Star Technology

IntelHouse Technology

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-educational-games-2022-2028-205-6906318

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Educational Games Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Educational Games Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Educational Games Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Educational Games Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Educational Games Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Educational Games Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Educational Games Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Educational Games Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Educational Games Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Educational Games Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Educational Games Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Educational Games Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Educational Games Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Educational Games Market Size Markets,

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Educational Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

(Post-pandemic Era)-Global Educational Games Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2015-2026

Global and United States Educational Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Educational Games Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026