Fire Sprinklers System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A fire sprinkler system is an active fire protection method, consisting of a water supply system, providing adequate pressure and flowrate to a water distribution piping system, onto which fire sprinklers are connected.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Sprinklers System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Fire Sprinklers System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Sprinklers System market was valued at 8662.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Sprinkler System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Sprinklers System include Tyco International(Johnson Controls), TianGuang Fire-fighting, China NFPT, Viking Group, GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd, CFE, Guangdong Fire Safety, Shanghai Jindun and Shanghai RETI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fire Sprinklers System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Sprinklers System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Dry Sprinkler System
- Wet Sprinkler System
- Deluge Sprinkler System
Global Fire Sprinklers System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Others
Global Fire Sprinklers System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fire Sprinklers System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fire Sprinklers System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fire Sprinklers System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fire Sprinklers System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tyco International(Johnson Controls)
- TianGuang Fire-fighting
- China NFPT
- Viking Group
- GuangZhou Shengjie Fire-Protection Equipment Co., Ltd
- CFE
- Guangdong Fire Safety
- Shanghai Jindun
- Shanghai RETI
- Hangzhou Xiaoshan Shuangjing Fire Control Machinery
- Zhejiang Ruicheng Fire-Fighting Equipment Co., Ltd
- Jinpurun Fire Equipmentr
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Sprinklers System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Sprinklers System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Sprinklers System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Sprinklers System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Sprinklers System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fire Sprinklers System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fire Sprinklers System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Sprinklers System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Sprinklers System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Sprinklers System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Sprinklers System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Sprinklers System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
