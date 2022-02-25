Interactive Children’s Books Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Interactive Children’s Books Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Children’s book includes stories, books, magazines, and poems that are enjoyed by children. Modern children’s literature is classified in two different ways: genre or the intended age of the reader.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Interactive Children’s Books in global, including the following market information:
- Global Interactive Children’s Books Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Interactive Children’s Books Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Interactive Children’s Books companies in 2021 (%)
The global Interactive Children’s Books market was valued at 3147.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4084 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Books Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Interactive Children’s Books include Pearson, Reed Elsevier, ThomsonReuters, Wolters Kluwer, Random House, Hachette Livre, Grupo Planeta, McGraw-Hill Education and Holtzbrinck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Interactive Children’s Books manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Interactive Children’s Books Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interactive Children’s Books Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Books
- e-Books
Global Interactive Children’s Books Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interactive Children’s Books Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Baby-2
- Ages 3-5
- Ages 6-8
- Ages 9-12
Global Interactive Children’s Books Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Interactive Children’s Books Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Interactive Children’s Books revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Interactive Children’s Books revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Interactive Children’s Books sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Interactive Children’s Books sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pearson
- Reed Elsevier
- ThomsonReuters
- Wolters Kluwer
- Random House
- Hachette Livre
- Grupo Planeta
- McGraw-Hill Education
- Holtzbrinck
- Scholastic(corp.)
- Cengage
- Wiley
- De Agostini Editore
- Shueisha
- Kodansha
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Interactive Children’s Books Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Interactive Children’s Books Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Interactive Children’s Books Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Interactive Children’s Books Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Interactive Children’s Books Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Interactive Children’s Books Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Interactive Children’s Books Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Interactive Children’s Books Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Interactive Children’s Books Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Interactive Children’s Books Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Interactive Children’s Books Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Interactive Children’s Books Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Interactive Children’s Books Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Interactive Children’s Books Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Interactive Children’s Books Companies
