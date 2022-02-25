Safety Harnesses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A safety harness is a form of protective equipment designed to protect a person, animal, or object from injury or damage. The harness is an attachment between a stationary and non-stationary object and is usually fabricated from rope, cable or webbing and locking hardware. Some safety harnesses are used in combination with a shock absorber, which is used to regulate deceleration when the end of the rope is reached. One example would be bungee jumping.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Harnesses in global, including the following market information:

Global Safety Harnesses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Safety Harnesses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Safety Harnesses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Safety Harnesses market was valued at 1314.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1832.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Seat Belts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Safety Harnesses include MSA, Petzl, Black Diamond, Mammut, Arc’teryx, Camp Usa, Salewa, Edelrid and Singing Rock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Safety Harnesses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Safety Harnesses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Harnesses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Seat Belts

Child Safety Seat

Over-the-shoulder Restraints Used on Roller Coaster Trains

A Seat with a Full Body Harness such as Used by Fighter Pilots

Global Safety Harnesses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Harnesses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sport

Construction

Other

Global Safety Harnesses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Safety Harnesses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Safety Harnesses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Safety Harnesses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Safety Harnesses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Safety Harnesses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MSA

Petzl

Black Diamond

Mammut

Arc’teryx

Camp Usa

Salewa

Edelrid

Singing Rock

Metolius Climbing

Grivel

Trango

Mad Rock

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Safety Harnesses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Safety Harnesses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Safety Harnesses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Safety Harnesses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Safety Harnesses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Safety Harnesses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Safety Harnesses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Safety Harnesses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Safety Harnesses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Safety Harnesses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Safety Harnesses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Harnesses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Harnesses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Harnesses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Harnesses Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Harnesses Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Safety Harnesses Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

