VHF Radio Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

VHF radio can refer to several communications services in the very high frequency (VHF) range, including: Airband aircraft radio.

This report contains market size and forecasts of VHF Radio in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6906325/global-vhf-radio-2022-2028-89

Global VHF Radio Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global VHF Radio Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five VHF Radio companies in 2021 (%)

The global VHF Radio market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Handhold VHF Radio Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VHF Radio include Icom Inc., Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden, Raymarine(FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron and Navico. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the VHF Radio manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VHF Radio Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VHF Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Handhold VHF Radio

Fixed-mount VHF Radio

Global VHF Radio Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VHF Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Global VHF Radio Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VHF Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VHF Radio revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VHF Radio revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies VHF Radio sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies VHF Radio sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Icom Inc.

Standard Horizon

Cobra

Uniden

Raymarine(FLIR Systems)

Entel Group

JVCKENWOOD

Jotron

Navico

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-vhf-radio-2022-2028-89-6906325

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 VHF Radio Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global VHF Radio Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global VHF Radio Overall Market Size

2.1 Global VHF Radio Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global VHF Radio Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global VHF Radio Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top VHF Radio Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global VHF Radio Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global VHF Radio Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global VHF Radio Sales by Companies

3.5 Global VHF Radio Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VHF Radio Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers VHF Radio Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VHF Radio Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VHF Radio Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VHF Radio Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global VHF Radio Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Handhold VHF Radio

4.1.3 Fixed-mount VHF Radio

4.2 By Type – Global VHF Radio Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

TETRA Mobile Radio Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Trunked Radio System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Radio Frequency Front-end Module Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Radio Tower Market Insights and Forecast to 2028