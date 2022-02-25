VHF Radio Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

VHF Radio Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
VHF radio can refer to several communications services in the very high frequency (VHF) range, including: Airband aircraft radio.
This report contains market size and forecasts of VHF Radio in global, including the following market information:
- Global VHF Radio Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global VHF Radio Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five VHF Radio companies in 2021 (%)
The global VHF Radio market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Handhold VHF Radio Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of VHF Radio include Icom Inc., Standard Horizon, Cobra, Uniden, Raymarine(FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron and Navico. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the VHF Radio manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global VHF Radio Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global VHF Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Handhold VHF Radio
- Fixed-mount VHF Radio
Global VHF Radio Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global VHF Radio Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fishery
- Transport
- Leisure and Recreation
Global VHF Radio Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global VHF Radio Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies VHF Radio revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies VHF Radio revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies VHF Radio sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies VHF Radio sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Icom Inc.
- Standard Horizon
- Cobra
- Uniden
- Raymarine(FLIR Systems)
- Entel Group
- JVCKENWOOD
- Jotron
- Navico
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 VHF Radio Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global VHF Radio Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global VHF Radio Overall Market Size
2.1 Global VHF Radio Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global VHF Radio Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global VHF Radio Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top VHF Radio Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global VHF Radio Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global VHF Radio Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global VHF Radio Sales by Companies
3.5 Global VHF Radio Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VHF Radio Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers VHF Radio Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VHF Radio Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 VHF Radio Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 VHF Radio Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global VHF Radio Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Handhold VHF Radio
4.1.3 Fixed-mount VHF Radio
4.2 By Type – Global VHF Radio Revenue & Forecasts
