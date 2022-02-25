Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20284 min read
In video games, artificial intelligence (AI) is used to generate responsive, adaptive or intelligent behaviors primarily in non-player characters (NPCs) similar to human-like intelligence. Artificial intelligence has been an integral part of video games since their inception in the 1950s. The role of AI in video games has expanded greatly since its introduction. Modern games often implement existing techniques from the field of artificial intelligence such as pathfinding and decision trees to guide the actions of NPCs. Additionally, AI is often used in mechanisms which are not immediately visible to the user, such as data mining and procedural-content generation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Intelligence in Video Games in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Intelligence in Video Games include Ubisoft, EA, Tencent, Sony, Microsoft, Playtika, Activision Blizzard, NetEase and Nintendo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Intelligence in Video Games companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-Premise Artificial Intelligence in Video Games
- Cloud-based Artificial Intelligence in Video Games
Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- PC
- TV
- Smartphone & Tablet
Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Video Games revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Intelligence in Video Games revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ubisoft
- EA
- Tencent
- Sony
- Microsoft
- Playtika
- Activision Blizzard
- NetEase
- Nintendo
- Nexon
- Square Enix
- Konami
- Take-Two Interactive
- NCSoft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Glo
