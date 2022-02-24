February 24, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Medical Flexible Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3 min read
9 hours ago grandresearchstore

The global Medical Flexible Packaging market was valued at 19900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Flexible Packaging include Amcor, Aptar, Berry Global, Winpak, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Coveris S.A. and WestRock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Flexible Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
  • Polypropylene
  • PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)
  • Polyethylene
  • Other

 

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Medical Supplies
  • Medical Equipment
  • Medical Packaging
  • Other

 

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Medical Flexible Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Medical Flexible Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Medical Flexible Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Medical Flexible Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Amcor
  • Aptar
  • Berry Global
  • Winpak
  • Sealed Air Corporation
  • Mondi Group
  • Huhtamaki Oyj
  • Coveris S.A.
  • WestRock
  • Datwyler Holding
  • Catalent Pharma Solutions
  • CCL Industries
  • Gerresheimer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Flexible Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Flexible Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Flexible Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Flexible Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Flexible Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Flexible Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Flexible Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Flexible Packaging Companies

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Automotive Rubber Hoses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

9 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Polyethylene Terephthalate Resins (PET Resins) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

9 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

9 hours ago grandresearchstore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

3 min read

Medical Flexible Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

9 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Automotive Rubber Hoses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

9 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Polyethylene Terephthalate Resins (PET Resins) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

9 hours ago grandresearchstore
3 min read

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

9 hours ago grandresearchstore