Medical Flexible Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Medical Flexible Packaging market was valued at 19900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Flexible Packaging include Amcor, Aptar, Berry Global, Winpak, Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Coveris S.A. and WestRock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Flexible Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

Polyethylene

Other

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Supplies

Medical Equipment

Medical Packaging

Other

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Medical Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Flexible Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Flexible Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Flexible Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Medical Flexible Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amcor

Aptar

Berry Global

Winpak

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Huhtamaki Oyj

Coveris S.A.

WestRock

Datwyler Holding

Catalent Pharma Solutions

CCL Industries

Gerresheimer

