Automotive Rubber Hoses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Automotive Rubber Hoses market was valued at 11180 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14080 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Connect The Hose Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Rubber Hoses include Eaton, Hutchinson, Nichirin, Sumitomo Riko, TOYODA GOSEI, Belmont Rubber, Codan Rubber, Continental and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Rubber Hoses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Connect The Hose

Low Pressure Hose

High-Pressure Hose

Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Rubber Hoses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Rubber Hoses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Rubber Hoses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Automotive Rubber Hoses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eaton

Hutchinson

Nichirin

Sumitomo Riko

TOYODA GOSEI

Belmont Rubber

Codan Rubber

Continental

DuPont

KraussMeffei Berstorff

Ningbo Fengmao Far-East Rubber

Shanghai Shangxiang Automotive Hoses

Shore Auto Rubber Exports

Viad Elastomer Processors

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Rubber Hoses Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Rubber Hoses Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Rubber Hoses Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Rubber Hoses Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Rubber Hoses Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Rubber Hoses Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Rubber Hoses Companies

4 Sights by Product

