Alcohol Ethoxylates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Alcohol Ethoxylates market was valued at 5941.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6988.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Synthetic Raw Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alcohol Ethoxylates include Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Shell Chemicals, Air Products & Chemicals, Akzonobel, BASF, Clariant, Croda International and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alcohol Ethoxylates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Synthetic Raw Material
- Natural Raw Material
Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Oilfield
- Household And Personal Care
- Agrochemicals
Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including
- Key companies Alcohol Ethoxylates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alcohol Ethoxylates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alcohol Ethoxylates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Alcohol Ethoxylates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Chemical Company
- Dupont
- Shell Chemicals
- Air Products & Chemicals
- Akzonobel
- BASF
- Clariant
- Croda International
- Evonik Industries
- Henkel
- Huntsman International
- India Glycols Limited
- Ineos Group Limited
- Sasol
- Stepan Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alcohol Ethoxylates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alcohol Ethoxylates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcohol Ethoxylates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alcohol Ethoxylates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol Ethoxylates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcohol Ethoxylates Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol Ethoxylates Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
