2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
96.8% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol include Matrix Scientific, W&J PharmaChem, Ivy Fine Chemicals, THREEB-MED, kemikalieimport, EUROLABS, ShuYa, Adamas Reagent and Chemfun Medical Technology(Shanghai) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 96.8% Purity
- 99.8% Purity
- Other
Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hair Dye
- Pigment
- Other
Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Matrix Scientific
- W&J PharmaChem
- Ivy Fine Chemicals
- THREEB-MED
- kemikalieimport
- EUROLABS
- ShuYa
- Adamas Reagent
- Chemfun Medical Technology(Shanghai)
- China Langchem
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethano
