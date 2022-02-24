2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

96.8% Purity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol include Matrix Scientific, W&J PharmaChem, Ivy Fine Chemicals, THREEB-MED, kemikalieimport, EUROLABS, ShuYa, Adamas Reagent and Chemfun Medical Technology(Shanghai) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

96.8% Purity

99.8% Purity

Other

Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hair Dye

Pigment

Other

Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Matrix Scientific

W&J PharmaChem

Ivy Fine Chemicals

THREEB-MED

kemikalieimport

EUROLABS

ShuYa

Adamas Reagent

Chemfun Medical Technology(Shanghai)

China Langchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Diaminophenoxyethano

