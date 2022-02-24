1,5-Naphthalenediol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1,5-Naphthalenediol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,5-Naphthalenediol include DKSH Business Line Personal Care, Dandong Sunline Chemical, Chongqing Saipu Nasi Technology and Hangzhou Dayangchem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,5-Naphthalenediol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,5-Naphthalenediol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,5-Naphthalenediol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reagent Grade

Chemical Grade

Global 1,5-Naphthalenediol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,5-Naphthalenediol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dye

Chemical Intermediate

Other

Global 1,5-Naphthalenediol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,5-Naphthalenediol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,5-Naphthalenediol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,5-Naphthalenediol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,5-Naphthalenediol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1,5-Naphthalenediol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DKSH Business Line Personal Care

Dandong Sunline Chemical

Chongqing Saipu Nasi Technology

Hangzhou Dayangchem

