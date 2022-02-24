Pyrrolidone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Pyrrolidone market was valued at 1831.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2508.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

N-Methylpyrrolidone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pyrrolidone include Ashland, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and NIPPON SHOKUBAI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pyrrolidone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pyrrolidone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

N-Methylpyrrolidone

N-Vinyl Pyrrolidone

N-Octyl Pyrrolidone

Global Pyrrolidone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Pesticide

Pigment

Other

Global Pyrrolidone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pyrrolidone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pyrrolidone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pyrrolidone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pyrrolidone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ashland

BASF

Eastman Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

