Pyrrolidone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Pyrrolidone market was valued at 1831.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2508.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
N-Methylpyrrolidone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pyrrolidone include Ashland, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and NIPPON SHOKUBAI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pyrrolidone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pyrrolidone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- N-Methylpyrrolidone
- N-Vinyl Pyrrolidone
- N-Octyl Pyrrolidone
Global Pyrrolidone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medicine
- Pesticide
- Pigment
- Other
Global Pyrrolidone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pyrrolidone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pyrrolidone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pyrrolidone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Pyrrolidone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ashland
- BASF
- Eastman Chemical Company
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pyrrolidone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pyrrolidone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pyrrolidone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pyrrolidone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pyrrolidone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pyrrolidone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pyrrolidone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pyrrolidone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pyrrolidone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pyrrolidone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pyrrolidone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pyrrolidone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pyrrolidone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pyrrolidone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pyrrolidone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pyrrolidone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Pyrrolidone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 N-Methylpyrrolidone
4.1.3 N-Vinyl Pyrrolidone
