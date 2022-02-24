Phosphorus Oxychloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Phosphorus Oxychloride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Purity Above 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phosphorus Oxychloride include Dow Chemical Company, Dupont Ei De Nemours, Sigma-Aldrich, Air Products & Chemicals, Akzonobel, BASF, Clariant, Croda International and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phosphorus Oxychloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Purity Above 99%

General purity Below 99%

Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Industry

Chemical industry

Other

Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Phosphorus Oxychloride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Phosphorus Oxychloride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Phosphorus Oxychloride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Phosphorus Oxychloride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical Company

Dupont Ei De Nemours

Sigma-Aldrich

Air Products & Chemicals

Akzonobel

BASF

Clariant

Croda International

Evonik Industries

Henkel

Huntsman International

India Glycols

Ineos Group Limited

Sasol

Stepan Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Phosphorus Oxychloride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Phosphorus Oxychloride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Phosphorus Oxychloride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phosphorus Oxychloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Phosphorus Oxychloride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphorus Oxychloride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Phosphorus Oxychloride Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Phosphorus Oxychloride Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

