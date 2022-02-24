Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Pure (CR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Phosphomolybdate include Merck, ThermoFisher, Amresco, Acros, Alfa Aesar, Spectrum, Klamar, Sinopharm Group and Sigma-Aldrich and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammonium Phosphomolybdate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Pure (CR)
- Analytically Pure (AR)
- Guaranteed Reagent (GR)
Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Phosphorus Analysis
- Used as cation-exchanger
- Other
Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ammonium Phosphomolybdate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ammonium Phosphomolybdate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ammonium Phosphomolybdate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ammonium Phosphomolybdate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Merck
- ThermoFisher
- Amresco
- Acros
- Alfa Aesar
- Spectrum
- Klamar
- Sinopharm Group
- Sigma-Aldrich
- TCI
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ammonium Phosphomolybdate Companies
