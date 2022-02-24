1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
The global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane include Matrix Scientific, W&J PharmaChem, Inc, Ivy Fine Chemicals, THREEB-MED, kemikalieimport, EUROLABS, ShuYa, Adamas Reagent and Chemfun Medical Technology(Shanghai) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Chemical Grade
Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Skin Care
- Hair Care
- Other
Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Matrix Scientific
- W&J PharmaChem, Inc
- Ivy Fine Chemicals
- THREEB-MED
- kemikalieimport
- EUROLABS
- ShuYa
- Adamas Reagent
- Chemfun Medical Technology(Shanghai)
- China Langchem Inc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,3-Bis-(2,4-Diaminophenoxy) Propane Product Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/