Pentylene Glycol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Pentylene Glycol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food-grade Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pentylene Glycol include Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, PJSC Kazanorgsintez, Shell, Dow Chemical Company and INEOS Capital Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pentylene Glycol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pentylene Glycol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food-grade Use

Industry-grade Use

Others

Global Pentylene Glycol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polymers Production

Food Processing

Others

Global Pentylene Glycol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pentylene Glycol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pentylene Glycol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pentylene Glycol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pentylene Glycol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pentylene Glycol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

PJSC Kazanorgsintez

Shell

Dow Chemical Company

INEOS Capital Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pentylene Glycol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pentylene Glycol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pentylene Glycol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pentylene Glycol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pentylene Glycol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pentylene Glycol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pentylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pentylene Glycol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pentylene Glycol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pentylene Glycol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pentylene Glycol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pentylene Glycol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pentylene Glycol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pentylene Glycol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pentylene Glycol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pentylene Glycol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Pentylene Glycol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

