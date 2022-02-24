Cosmetic Fragrance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cosmetic Fragrance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Natural Extraction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Fragrance include Ton Savon, Estee Lauder Companies, Shiseido, Dior, Sisley Paris and Alpha Aromatics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cosmetic Fragrance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Fragrance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Natural Extraction

Chemical Extraction

Global Cosmetic Fragrance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bath Products

Beauty Products

Home Products

Others

Global Cosmetic Fragrance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cosmetic Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Fragrance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Fragrance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Fragrance sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cosmetic Fragrance sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ton Savon

Estee Lauder Companies

Shiseido

Dior

Sisley Paris

Alpha Aromatics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cosmetic Fragrance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cosmetic Fragrance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cosmetic Fragrance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cosmetic Fragrance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cosmetic Fragrance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cosmetic Fragrance Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cosmetic Fragrance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cosmetic Fragrance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cosmetic Fragrance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cosmetic Fragrance Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cosmetic Fragrance Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cosmetic Fragrance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cosmetic Fragrance Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Fragrance Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cosmetic Fragrance Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cosmetic Fragrance Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

