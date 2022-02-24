Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acetic Acid Pyrolysis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) include BASF, BP, Celanese, DowDuPont, Eastman, Jubilant Life Sciences, SABIC and PetroChina, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acetic Acid Pyrolysis

Acetaldehyde Oxidation

Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Medicine

Dye

Spices

Other

Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

BP

Celanese

DowDuPont

Eastman

Jubilant Life Sciences

SABIC

PetroChina

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acetic Anhydride (CAS 108-24-7) Players in Global Market

