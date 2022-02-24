Metal Halide Lamps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Metal Halide Lamps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Halide Lamps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Quartz Metal Halide Lamps

Ceramic Metal Halide Lamps

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

By Company

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

General Electric Company (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Acuity Brands Lighting (US)

EYE Lighting International (US)

Contrac Lighting (UK)

Lithonia Lighting (US)

Bulbrite Industries (US)

Feit Electric Company (US)

Larson Electronics LLC (US)

Litetronics International (US)

USHIO America (US)

PIAA Corporation (US)

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation (China)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

Halonix Limited (India)

Havells India Limited (India)

Surya Roshni Ltd. (India)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Halide Lamps Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Halide Lamps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Halide Lamps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metal Halide Lamps Production

2.1 Global Metal Halide Lamps Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Metal Halide Lamps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Metal Halide Lamps Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Halide Lamps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Metal Halide Lamps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Metal Halide Lamps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metal Halide Lamps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Metal Halide Lamps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Metal Halide Lamps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Metal Halide Lamps Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Metal Halide Lamps Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Metal Halide Lamps by Region (2023-2028)

