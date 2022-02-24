Optical Sorting Machines Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Optical Sorting Machines market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Sorting Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cameras

Lasers

NIR Sorters

Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters

Segment by Application

Food

Recycling

Mining

Others

By Company

Tomra

Buhler

Key Technology

Binder

Satake

Allgaier Werke

Cimbria

CP Manufacturing

Greefa

Newtec

National Recovery Technologies

Pellenc ST

Raytec Vision

Sesotec

Steinert

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Optical Sorting Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Optical Sorting Machines Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cameras

1.2.3 Lasers

1.2.4 NIR Sorters

1.2.5 Hyperspectral Cameras & Combined Sorters

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Optical Sorting Machines Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Recycling

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Optical Sorting Machines Production

2.1 Global Optical Sorting Machines Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Optical Sorting Machines Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Optical Sorting Machines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Optical Sorting Machines Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Optical Sorting Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Optical Sorting Machines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Optical Sorting Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Optical Sorting Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Optical Sorting Machines Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Optical Sorting Machines Sales by Region

