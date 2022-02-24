Industrial Traction Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Traction Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 20282 min read
Industrial Traction Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Traction Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Traction Transformer
- Traction Motor
- Traction Converter
Segment by Application
- Railway
- Mining
- Oil and Gas
- Others
By Company
- ABB Ltd.
- Alstom SA
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Toshiba International Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- American Traction Systems
- Bombardier Inc.
- Crompton Greaves Limited
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- VEM Group
- TTM Rail – Transtech Melbourne Pty Ltd.
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Traction Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Traction Transformer
1.2.3 Traction Motor
1.2.4 Traction Converter
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Railway
1.3.3 Mining
1.3.4 Oil and Gas
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Production
2.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Traction Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
