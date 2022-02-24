RF Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Radio frequency (RF) is any of the electromagnetic wave frequencies that lie in the range extending from below 3 kilohertz to about 300 gigahertz and that include the frequencies used for communications signals (as for radio and television broadcasting and cell-phone and satellite transmissions) or radar signals.

This report is mainly about the Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) industry. Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits normally work between 300 MHz to 30 GHz. RFIC applications include mobile phone, WLAN, UWB, GPS and Bluetooth devices, etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the RF in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Increasing government regulations pertaining to the use of radio frequency components especially in consumer electronics is anticipated to drive growth. The inception of emerging technologies including 5G is estimated to increase demand for these components in order to catch wireless radio signals. Widespread usage in several application areas including military, health care and wireless communication is also estimated to escalate demand.

The worldwide market for RF is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Skyworks

Qorvo

Avago

Murata

Sumitomo Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Analog Devices

Infineon

RDA

Microchip

Texas Instruments

Samsung

Microsemi

Cypress

Anadigics

China Unichip

Xilinx

IDT

Vanchip

Junheng

M/A-COM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

RF Filters

RF Switches

RF Power Amplifiers

RF Duplexer

RF Modulators & Demodulators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Automotive

Communication

Aerospace & Defense

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global RF market.



Chapter 1, to describe RF Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of RF, with sales, revenue, and price of RF, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of RF, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, RF market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe RF sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 RF Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 RF Filters

1.2.2 RF Switches

1.2.3 RF Power Amplifiers

1.2.4 RF Duplexer

1.2.5 RF Modulators & Demodulators

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Consumer Electronics

1.3.2 Industrial & Automotive

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

