GNSS IC Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the GNSS IC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The APAC region would continue to account for the largest share of the GNSS chip market in the coming years. Due to the increasing adoption of IoT and portable consumer electronics devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, the GNSS chip market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate.

Qualcomm, Broadcom and Mediatek captured the top three revenue share spots in the GNSS Chips market in 2016. Qualcomm dominated with 24.46% revenue share, followed by Broadcom with 13.68% revenue share and Mediatek with 8.19% revenue share.

The worldwide market for GNSS IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 5350 million US$ in 2027, from 3570 million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

u-blox

STM

Intel Corporation

Furuno Electric

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Navika Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global GNSS IC market.

Chapter 1, to describe GNSS IC Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of GNSS IC, with sales, revenue, and price of GNSS IC, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of GNSS IC, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, GNSS IC market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GNSS IC sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 GNSS IC Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 High Precision GNSS Chips

1.2.2 Standard Precision GNSS Chips

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Smartphones

1.3.2 Tablets

1.3.3 Personal Navigation Devices

1.3.4 In-Vehicle Systems

1.3.5 Wearable Devices

1.3.6 Digital Cameras

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

