Oil-based Paints Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Oil-based Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Decorative Paints Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil-based Paints include AkzoNobel, Nippon, PPG, DuPont, Bayer, Sherwin-Williams, Pratt & Lambert, Behr and Smoz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil-based Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil-based Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil-based Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Decorative Paints

Protective Paints

Other

Global Oil-based Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil-based Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For Ceilings

For Facades

For Walls

Other

Global Oil-based Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil-based Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil-based Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil-based Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil-based Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Oil-based Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Nippon

PPG

DuPont

Bayer

Sherwin-Williams

Pratt & Lambert

Behr

Smoz

Dufa

SKSHU

Carpoly

Laboratoires Natura

Lacalcedelbrenta

Bauhinia

Tikkurila

Maydos

MAJS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil-based Paints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil-based Paints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil-based Paints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil-based Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil-based Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil-based Paints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil-based Paints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil-based Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil-based Paints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil-based Paints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil-based Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil-based Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil-based Paints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-based Paints Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil-based Paints Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-based Paints Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oil-based Paints Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

