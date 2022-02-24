Orthophosphoric Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Orthophosphoric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthophosphoric Acid include BASF, Mosaic, Innophos, ICL Food Specialties, OCP Goup, PhosAgro, CPG, Vale Fertilizantes and Wengfu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Orthophosphoric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White Solid

Colorless Viscous Liquid

Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmacy

Food

Agriculture

Other

Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthophosphoric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthophosphoric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Orthophosphoric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Orthophosphoric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Mosaic

Innophos

ICL Food Specialties

OCP Goup

PhosAgro

CPG

Vale Fertilizantes

Wengfu

BK Giulini

MP Biomedicals

Nutrien

Merck Schuchardt OHG

Shanghai Macklin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Orthophosphoric Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Orthophosphoric Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Orthophosphoric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Orthophosphoric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Orthophosphoric Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Orthophosphoric Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Orthophosphoric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Orthophosphoric Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Orthophosphoric Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Orthophosphoric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Orthophosphoric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Orthophosphoric Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthophosphoric Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Orthophosphoric Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Orthophosphoric Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview\

