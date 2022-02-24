Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gasoline Solvent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner include Exxon Mobil, Shell, Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils, Recochem, W.M. Barr, Noco Energy, Gotham Industries, CPC Corporation and Hunt Refining and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gasoline Solvent

Kerosene

Other

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Agriculture

Other

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils

Recochem

W.M. Barr

Noco Energy

Gotham Industries

CPC Corporation

Hunt Refining

Ashland

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Thinner Companies

