Yttrium Nitrate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Yttrium Nitrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Four Hydration Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Yttrium Nitrate include Alfa Aesar, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Advanced Technology & Industrial, Xiangding Chemical International, Sigma Aldrich, VWR International LLC, Huizhou GL Technology, Shanghai Longjin Metallic Material and HongKong Yihel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Yttrium Nitrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Yttrium Nitrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Yttrium Nitrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Four Hydration
- Six Hydration
- Other
Global Yttrium Nitrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Yttrium Nitrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fluorescent Material
- Refractory Material
- Superconducting Material
- Other
Global Yttrium Nitrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Yttrium Nitrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Yttrium Nitrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Yttrium Nitrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Yttrium Nitrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Yttrium Nitrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alfa Aesar
- Tokyo Chemical Industry
- Advanced Technology & Industrial
- Xiangding Chemical International
- Sigma Aldrich
- VWR International LLC
- Huizhou GL Technology
- Shanghai Longjin Metallic Material
- HongKong Yihel
- Well Bond
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Yttrium Nitrate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Yttrium Nitrate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Yttrium Nitrate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Yttrium Nitrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Yttrium Nitrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Yttrium Nitrate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Yttrium Nitrate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Yttrium Nitrate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Yttrium Nitrate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Yttrium Nitrate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Yttrium Nitrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Yttrium Nitrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Yttrium Nitrate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Yttrium Nitrate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Yttrium Nitrate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Yttrium Nitrate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Yttrium Nitrate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
