Seaweeds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Seaweed belongs to a group of plant-like organisms that grow in the sea. It is a multi-purpose product widely used as food for both human and animals. Seaweed can be collected from the deep sea, and they are also increasingly cultivated across the coasts globally. There are three major types of seaweed based on the color, namely, brown, red, and green seaweed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Seaweeds in global, including the following market information:
- Global Seaweeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Seaweeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Seaweeds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Seaweeds market was valued at 5752.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brown Seaweed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Seaweeds include Cargill, DuPont, Groupe Roullier, Irish Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group, Annie Chun’s, Chase Organics, GimMe Health Foods and Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Seaweeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Seaweeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Seaweeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Brown Seaweed
- Red Seaweed
- Green Seaweed
Global Seaweeds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Seaweeds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Other
Global Seaweeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Seaweeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Seaweeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Seaweeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Seaweeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Seaweeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cargill
- DuPont
- Groupe Roullier
- Irish Seaweeds
- Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group
- Annie Chun’s
- Chase Organics
- GimMe Health Foods
- Maine Coast Sea Vegetables
- Mara Seaweed
- Seasol
- SeaSnax
- Ocean Harvest Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Seaweeds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Seaweeds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Seaweeds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Seaweeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Seaweeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Seaweeds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Seaweeds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Seaweeds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Seaweeds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Seaweeds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Seaweeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Seaweeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Seaweeds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seaweeds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Seaweeds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Seaweeds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Seaweeds Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Brown Seaweed
4.1.3 Red Seaweed
4.1.4 Green Seaweed
4.2 By Type – Global Seaweeds Revenue & Forecasts
