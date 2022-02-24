Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Secondary alkane sulfonates, also known as paraffin sulfonates, are anionic surfactants, prepared by the reaction of n-paraffins with sulfur dioxide and oxygen in the presence of water, irradiating with ultraviolet light.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Secondary Alkane Sulfonates in global, including the following market information:
- Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Secondary Alkane Sulfonates companies in 2021 (%)
The global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates market was valued at 1069.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1308.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cosmetic Grade Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Secondary Alkane Sulfonates include Clariant, Lanxess, Sasol, BASF, S. C. Johnson & Son, WeylChem International, Nease Performance Chemicals,, Chevron Phillips Chemical and BIG SUN Chemical Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Secondary Alkane Sulfonates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)
- Cosmetic Grade Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
- Industrial Grade Secondary Alkane Sulfonates
Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household Detergents and Cleaners
- Dishwashing Liquids
- Industrial Cleaners
- Personal Care Products
- Other
Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Secondary Alkane Sulfonates revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Secondary Alkane Sulfonates revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Secondary Alkane Sulfonates sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Secondary Alkane Sulfonates sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Clariant
- Lanxess
- Sasol
- BASF
- S. C. Johnson & Son
- WeylChem International
- Nease Performance Chemicals,
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- BIG SUN Chemical Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Grade
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Secondary Alkane Sulfonates Companies
