Selenium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Selenium is a rare mineral. It is amorphous in nature and has a brick-red powder appearance. When melted, rapidly it forms black, vitreous form, which is usually sold commercially as beads.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Selenium in global, including the following market information:
- Global Selenium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Selenium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Selenium companies in 2021 (%)
The global Selenium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Selenium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Selenium include Hindalco Industries, American Elements, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Mitsubishi Materials, Umicore, II-VI Incorporated, 5N Plus, Aurubis and Nippon Rare Metal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Selenium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Selenium Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Selenium Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade Selenium
- Industrial Grade Selenium
Global Selenium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Selenium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Metallurgy
- Glass Making
- Agriculture
- Chemicals
- Food Industry
- Feed Industry
- Other
Global Selenium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Selenium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Selenium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Selenium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Selenium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Selenium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hindalco Industries
- American Elements
- Sumitomo Metal Mining
- Mitsubishi Materials
- Umicore
- II-VI Incorporated
- 5N Plus
- Aurubis
- Nippon Rare Metal
- Able Target Limited
- Maruti Chemicals
- Shinko Chemical
- Pan Pacific Copper
- Behn Meyer & Company
- Salvi Chemical industries
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals
- Leshan Kaiya Photoelectric Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Selenium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Grade
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Selenium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Selenium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Selenium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Selenium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Selenium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Selenium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Selenium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Selenium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Selenium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Selenium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Selenium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Selenium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selenium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Selenium Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selenium Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Grade – Global Selenium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Food Grade Selenium
4.1.3 Industrial Grade Selenium
4.2 By Grade – Global Selenium Revenue & Forecasts
