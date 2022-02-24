Selenium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Selenium is a rare mineral. It is amorphous in nature and has a brick-red powder appearance. When melted, rapidly it forms black, vitreous form, which is usually sold commercially as beads.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Selenium in global, including the following market information:

Global Selenium Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Selenium Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Selenium companies in 2021 (%)

The global Selenium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Selenium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Selenium include Hindalco Industries, American Elements, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Mitsubishi Materials, Umicore, II-VI Incorporated, 5N Plus, Aurubis and Nippon Rare Metal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Selenium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Selenium Market, by Grade, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Selenium Market Segment Percentages, by Grade, 2021 (%)

Food Grade Selenium

Industrial Grade Selenium

Global Selenium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Selenium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgy

Glass Making

Agriculture

Chemicals

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Other

Global Selenium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Selenium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Selenium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Selenium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Selenium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Selenium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hindalco Industries

American Elements

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Mitsubishi Materials

Umicore

II-VI Incorporated

5N Plus

Aurubis

Nippon Rare Metal

Able Target Limited

Maruti Chemicals

Shinko Chemical

Pan Pacific Copper

Behn Meyer & Company

Salvi Chemical industries

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Leshan Kaiya Photoelectric Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Selenium Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Grade

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Selenium Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Selenium Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Selenium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Selenium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Selenium Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Selenium Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Selenium Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Selenium Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Selenium Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Selenium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Selenium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Selenium Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selenium Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Selenium Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Selenium Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Grade – Global Selenium Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food Grade Selenium

4.1.3 Industrial Grade Selenium

4.2 By Grade – Global Selenium Revenue & Forecasts

