Shale Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shale Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Shale oil is a type of unconventional crude oil that’s found in shale formations, which requires to be hydraulically fractured to extract the crude oil. Horizontal drilling techniques and hydraulic fracturing have resulted in increased oil and natural gas production from shale rock.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Shale Oil in global, including the following market information:
- Global Shale Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Shale Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M L)
- Global top five Shale Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Shale Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrotreating Shale Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Shale Oil include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, BP, Continental Resources, Concho Resources, Hess corporation, Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko and Marathon Oil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Shale Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Shale Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Shale Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydrotreating Shale Oil
- No-hydrotreating Shale Oil
Global Shale Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Shale Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Residential and Commercial
- Other
Global Shale Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)
Global Shale Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Shale Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Shale Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Shale Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M L)
- Key companies Shale Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Exxon Mobil
- BP
- Continental Resources
- Concho Resources
- Hess corporation
- Occidental Petroleum
- Anadarko
- Marathon Oil
- Chevron
- ConocoPhillips
- Equinor
- Chesapeake Energy
- EOG Resources
- Pioneer Natural Resources
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Shale Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Shale Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Shale Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Shale Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Shale Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Shale Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Shale Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Shale Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Shale Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Shale Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Shale Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shale Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Shale Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shale Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Shale Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydrotreating Shale Oil
4.1.3 No-hydrotreating Shale Oil
