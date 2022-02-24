Shale Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Shale oil is a type of unconventional crude oil that’s found in shale formations, which requires to be hydraulically fractured to extract the crude oil. Horizontal drilling techniques and hydraulic fracturing have resulted in increased oil and natural gas production from shale rock.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Shale Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Shale Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Shale Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M L)

Global top five Shale Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Shale Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrotreating Shale Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shale Oil include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, BP, Continental Resources, Concho Resources, Hess corporation, Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko and Marathon Oil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shale Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shale Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)

Global Shale Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrotreating Shale Oil

No-hydrotreating Shale Oil

Global Shale Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)

Global Shale Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Transportation

Residential and Commercial

Other

Global Shale Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M L)

Global Shale Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shale Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shale Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shale Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M L)

Key companies Shale Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

Continental Resources

Concho Resources

Hess corporation

Occidental Petroleum

Anadarko

Marathon Oil

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Equinor

Chesapeake Energy

EOG Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shale Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shale Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shale Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shale Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shale Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shale Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shale Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shale Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shale Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shale Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shale Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shale Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shale Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shale Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shale Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Shale Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hydrotreating Shale Oil

4.1.3 No-hydrotreating Shale Oil

