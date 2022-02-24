Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicon carbide, occuring in nature as the extremely rare mineral moissanite, is a compound of silicon and carbon with chemical formula SiC. Silicon carbide is said to be replacing silicon chips in semiconductors, hence growth in production of semiconductors will boost market demand.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Black SiC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications include Saint-Gobain, Ningxia Tianjing, Lanzhou Heqiao, Tianzhu Yutong, Cumi Murugappa, Elsid S.A, Washington Mills, ESD-SIC and Erdos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Black SiC

Green SiC

Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Military and Aerospace

Automotive

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Other

Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Ningxia Tianjing

Lanzhou Heqiao

Tianzhu Yutong

Cumi Murugappa

Elsid S.A

Washington Mills

ESD-SIC

Erdos

Ningxia Jinjing

Elmet

Snam Abrasives

ESK-SIC

Navarro

Pacific Rundum

Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat

Yakushima Denko

Yicheng New Energy

Xinjiang Longhai

Sublime

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide for Semiconductor Applications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

