Silicones Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicones are synthetic polymers made up of repeated units of siloxane, which is a chain of altering oxygen and silicon atoms. They are typically rubber-like polymers with heat resistance and are commonly used in adhesives, sealants, lubricants, personal care, and thermal and electrical insulation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicones in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Silicones companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicones market was valued at 17360 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 52800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elastomers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicones include DowDuPont, China National Bluestar(Group), KCC, Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Wacker Chemie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

Other

Global Silicones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Processes

Construction

Personal Care and Consumer Products

Transportation

Other

Global Silicones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silicones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Silicones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

China National Bluestar(Group)

KCC

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Wacker Chemie

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicones Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicones Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicones Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicones Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicones Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicones Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicones Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicones Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicones Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicones Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicones Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicones Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Silicones Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Elastomers

4.1.3 Fluids

4.1.4 Resins

4.1.5 Gels

4.1.6 Other

