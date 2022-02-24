Search Engine Marketing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Search engine marketing (SEM) is a form of Internet marketing that involves the promotion of websites by increasing their visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs) primarily through paid advertising. SEM may incorporate search engine optimization (SEO), which adjusts or rewrites website content and site architecture to achieve a higher ranking in search engine results pages to enhance pay per click (PPC) listings

This report contains market size and forecasts of Search Engine Marketing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Search Engine Marketing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Search Engine Marketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pay-per-click Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Search Engine Marketing include Google, Bing, Baidu, Yahoo, Sogou, Yandex, Naver, Seznam and DuckDuckGo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Search Engine Marketing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Search Engine Marketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Search Engine Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pay-per-click

Cost Per Impression

Search Analytics

Web Analytics

Global Search Engine Marketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Search Engine Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile

PC

Global Search Engine Marketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Search Engine Marketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Search Engine Marketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Search Engine Marketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google

Bing

Baidu

Yahoo

Sogou

Yandex

Naver

Seznam

DuckDuckGo

Alibaba

360

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Search Engine Marketing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Search Engine Marketing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Search Engine Marketing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Search Engine Marketing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Search Engine Marketing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Search Engine Marketing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Search Engine Marketing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Search Engine Marketing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Search Engine Marketing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Search Engine Marketing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Search Engine Marketing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Search Engine Marketing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Search Engine Marketing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

