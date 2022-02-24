Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Brazing is the joining two or more metals by filling a molten filler metal, or a brazing alloy. The melting point of these alloys is usually above 840°F and below the melting temperature of the base metals that are to be joined. Brazing is usually performed in controlled atmospheric conditions (in a vacuum furnace). Flux is used to prevent the oxidation of metals during brazing. Silver- and gold-based alloys are used for many brazing procedures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials in global, including the following market information:
- Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver-Based Brazing Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials include Johnson Matthey, Lucas-Milhaupt, Morgan Advanced Materials, Aimtek, Bellman-Melcor, Harris Products, Indian Solder and Braze Alloys, Linbraze and Materion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Silver-Based Brazing Materials
- Gold-Based Brazing Materials
Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- HVAC&R
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Medical
- Electricals and Electronics
- Other
Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Johnson Matthey
- Lucas-Milhaupt
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Aimtek
- Bellman-Melcor
- Harris Products
- Indian Solder and Braze Alloys
- Linbraze
- Materion
- Pietro Galliani Brazing
- Prince & Izant
- Saru Silver Alloy
- Sentes-BIR
- Umicore
- Voestalpine Bohler Welding
- Wieland-Edelmetalle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silver and Gold-based Brazing Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
