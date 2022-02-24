Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

February 24, 2022

Social media marketing is the use of social media platforms and websites to promote a product or service. Although the terms e-marketing and digital marketing are still dominant in academia, social media marketing is becoming more popular for both practitioners and researchers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Social Advertising Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing include Facebook, LinkedIn, Google Edition, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, WeiBo, Tencent and LINE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Social Advertising
  • Social Media Marketing

Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Social Media Platforms
  • Websites

Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Google Edition
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Snapchat
  • WeiBo
  • Tencent
  • LINE
  • Kakao Talk
  • MoMo
  • Microsoft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Social Advertising & Social Media Marketing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Advertising & Social Media Market

