Silver Nanoparticles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silver nanoparticles (AgNPs) or nanosilver refer to the particles of silver ranging between 1nm-100nm in size. They can be of a variety of shapes such as octagonal, diamond, spherical, and thin sheets, depending upon the application. However, spherical silver nanoparticles are most commonly used. The advent of nanotechnology has also given rise to nanoparticles that have thermal and chemical stability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silver Nanoparticles in global, including the following market information:

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Silver Nanoparticles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silver Nanoparticles market was valued at 1279.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2486.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Octagonal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silver Nanoparticles include Cima NanoTech, Cline Scientific, Meliorum, American Elements, Advanced Nano Products, Ames Goldsmith, Applied Nanotech, Bayer MaterialScience and Nanoshel and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silver Nanoparticles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Octagonal

Diamond

Spherical

Thin Sheets

Other

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Clothing and Textiles

Electronics

Food and Beverages

Other

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silver Nanoparticles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silver Nanoparticles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silver Nanoparticles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Silver Nanoparticles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cima NanoTech

Cline Scientific

Meliorum

American Elements

Advanced Nano Products

Ames Goldsmith

Applied Nanotech

Bayer MaterialScience

Nanoshel

NovaCentrix

