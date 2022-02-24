Sizing and Thickening Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sizing agents are substances that are commonly applied to fibers to reduce their porosity and make them suitable for printing. Thickening agents improve the viscosity of fluids without changing other properties. They are commonly used by the F&B industry to increase the viscosity of liquids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sizing and Thickening Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Sizing and Thickening Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sizing and Thickening Agents market was valued at 15540 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 21010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thickening Agents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sizing and Thickening Agents include BASF, DowDuPont, Archer Daniels Midland, Ashland, AkzoNobel, Cargill and CP Kelco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sizing and Thickening Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thickening Agents

Sizing Agents

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Paper and Paperboard

Paints and Coatings

Textile and Fiber

Other

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sizing and Thickening Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sizing and Thickening Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sizing and Thickening Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sizing and Thickening Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

Archer Daniels Midland

Ashland

AkzoNobel

Cargill

CP Kelco

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sizing and Thickening Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sizing and Thickening Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sizing and Thickening Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sizing and Thickening Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sizing and Thickening Agents Companies

